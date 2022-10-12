Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

1 detained, 1 hospitalized after crash involving stolen vehicle

Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Shelby County Sheriff's Office(Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in custody and another is in the hospital after a crash involving a stolen vehicle in southeast Shelby County overnight.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were patrolling around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday when they observed a stolen vehicle that was involved in an accident Tuesday on Shandy Drive.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop but the driver allegedly fled and struck another vehicle at the intersection of Kirby and Winchester.

SCSO says the suspect driving the stolen vehicle is detained for questioning.

The person who was struck was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park

Latest News

bus public transportation generic
Sex offender travels to meet up with teen, claims to be his emotional support
WSMV Carley Gordon
Sex offender facing new charges
Four months after Memphis' Group Violence Intervention Program began their intervention...
Memphis City Council wants deal with Regional One for violence intervention efforts
MLGW
Memphis City Council passes resolution for national search of new MLGW leader