1 detained, 1 hospitalized after crash involving stolen vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in custody and another is in the hospital after a crash involving a stolen vehicle in southeast Shelby County overnight.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were patrolling around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday when they observed a stolen vehicle that was involved in an accident Tuesday on Shandy Drive.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop but the driver allegedly fled and struck another vehicle at the intersection of Kirby and Winchester.

SCSO says the suspect driving the stolen vehicle is detained for questioning.

The person who was struck was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

