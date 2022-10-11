Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Thursday, which means Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Amanda and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the Grace Awards honoring the incredible senior citizens on Memphis.

Telisa also talked about the WomanGU Annual Women’s Conference on October 28 – 29 and more.

Catch Amanda and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle of suspect wanted in deadly Kroger gas station shooting
MPD: Man dead after shooting at Kroger gas station
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
The investigation continues into the death of two children killed after being attacked by the...
Investigation continues into dog attack that left 2 children dead, mother injured
Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos
Video shows drivers doing donuts, MPD officers does nothing
Drivers seen doing donuts, MPD does nothing

Latest News

City of Memphis
Memphis sets record high with 700 new jobs, report shows
Nashville club owner takes plea deal in campaign finance case against Sen. Brian Kelsey
Ongoing research brings hope to those living with lung cancer
Ongoing research brings hope to those living with lung cancer
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin