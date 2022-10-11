Advertise with Us
What you need to know about over-the-counter hearing aids

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over-the-counter hearing aids are becoming available for the first time ever.

Janice Trent with American Speech-Language-Hearing Association and Barbara Kelley with the Hear loss Association of America joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the pros and cons of using an over-the-counter hearing device and the cost associated with it.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

