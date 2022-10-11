Advertise with Us
Warrant issued for suspect in Park Ave. homicide

Rickey London
Rickey London(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A warrant was issued for the suspect in a recent Memphis homicide, police say.

Officers identified Rickey London as the suspect in a fatal shooting at Park Avenue and Prescott Street that happened on October 5.

Police were called to the scene and found a man who was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

London is wanted for second-degree murder.

If you know anything that may assist the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

