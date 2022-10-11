US Department of Education previews student debt relief application

WASHINGTON (WMC) - The White House tweeted a video preview of the student loan debt relief application form.

Student Debt Relief Update:



Today, the U.S. Department of Education is previewing the student debt relief application form. Here’s the latest: pic.twitter.com/efSzRbions — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 11, 2022

According to the tweet, the application will be short and simple:

It will be available in English and Spanish, does not require Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) identification, and will be mobile-friendly.

The application will open later in Oct. through Dec. 31.

After submitting, the U.S. Department of Education will review the application to determine eligibility, and work with your loan servicer to process the relief.

