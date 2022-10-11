Advertise with Us
US Department of Education previews student debt relief application

US Department of Education previews student debt relief application
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WMC) - The White House tweeted a video preview of the student loan debt relief application form.

According to the tweet, the application will be short and simple:

It will be available in English and Spanish, does not require Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) identification, and will be mobile-friendly.

The application will open later in Oct. through Dec. 31.

After submitting, the U.S. Department of Education will review the application to determine eligibility, and work with your loan servicer to process the relief.

