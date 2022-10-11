Storms possible tomorrow & above average temperatures through mid-week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are waking up to a clear sky, but clouds will gradually mix in this afternoon. High temperatures will once again reach the lower to mid 80s today. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. High: 84 degrees. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Winds: south at 5 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: A cold front will arrive on Wednesday, which will deliver a line of storms. Most of the area will be dry early in the day, but heavy rain is expected between 4 and 9pm. A few storms could have gusty winds and heavy rain. Clouds will clear quickly, so we will have sunshine back on Thursday. Behind the front, highs will be back in the mid 70s Thursday. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s with lows in lower 60s. Our next cold front arrives over the weekend, so Sunday will be cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.