Ongoing research brings hope to those living with lung cancer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Researchers continue to provide hope for the thousands of patients diagnosed with lung cancer each year.

Dr. Eric Bernicker, Director of Thoracic Medical Oncology at Houston Methodist Cancer Center, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the most common type of lung cancer and why it has been such a challenging disease to treat.

Dr. Bernicker also explained how immunotherapy works.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.