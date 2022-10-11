New working groups will advise to DA to ‘restore public trust’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bit more than a month into his tenure, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy’s transition effort is into a new phase, with the hope of restoring public trust in the criminal justice system.

On Tuesday, Mulroy announced the formation of four distinct working groups, each of which will be led by a member of his transition team and focused on a specific policy topic that is central to his agenda.

“I’ve asked members of my team to broaden their dialogue with our community about what can be done to improve our criminal justice system,” Mulroy said. “My unconditional priority is protecting the public from violent crime. In order to do that, we need to restore public trust in the system’s fairness. The Working Groups will develop recommendations toward that end.”

The four working groups and their respective leaders are:

Disproportionate Minority Contact , Professor Demetria Frank, Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, University of Memphis Law School



Post-conviction Justice , William Arnold, Director of the Tennessee Office of Reentry, exoneree



Restorative Justice , Mike Carpenter, former Shelby County Commissioner, Director Of Marketing And Development at My Cup of Tea



Juvenile Justice, Mike Working, founder, Working Law Firm



The working groups will engage local and national leaders on these issues and develop a set of recommendations for the district attorney, who will share them with the public later this year.

For more information or to get involved, click here.

