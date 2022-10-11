Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

New working groups will advise to DA to ‘restore public trust’

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bit more than a month into his tenure, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy’s transition effort is into a new phase, with the hope of restoring public trust in the criminal justice system.

On Tuesday, Mulroy announced the formation of four distinct working groups, each of which will be led by a member of his transition team and focused on a specific policy topic that is central to his agenda.

“I’ve asked members of my team to broaden their dialogue with our community about what can be done to improve our criminal justice system,” Mulroy said. “My unconditional priority is protecting the public from violent crime. In order to do that, we need to restore public trust in the system’s fairness. The Working Groups will develop recommendations toward that end.”

The four working groups and their respective leaders are:

  • Disproportionate Minority Contact, Professor Demetria Frank, Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, University of Memphis Law School
  • Post-conviction Justice, William Arnold, Director of the Tennessee Office of Reentry, exoneree
  • Restorative Justice, Mike Carpenter, former Shelby County Commissioner, Director Of Marketing And Development at My Cup of Tea
  • Juvenile Justice, Mike Working, founder, Working Law Firm

The working groups will engage local and national leaders on these issues and develop a set of recommendations for the district attorney, who will share them with the public later this year.

For more information or to get involved, click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle of suspect wanted in deadly Kroger gas station shooting
MPD: Man dead after shooting at Kroger gas station
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
The investigation continues into the death of two children killed after being attacked by the...
Investigation continues into dog attack that left 2 children dead, mother injured
Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos
Video shows drivers doing donuts, MPD officers does nothing
Drivers seen doing donuts, MPD does nothing

Latest News

Jeremy Horton, 16
MBI issues alert for endangered, missing Terry teen with cognitive disorder
FILE - Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., listens as the House select committee investigating...
U.S. Capitol Police investigating letter with ‘concerning language’ found near Rep. Bennie Thompson’s office
City of Memphis
Memphis sets record high with 700 new jobs, report shows
Nashville club owner takes plea deal in campaign finance case against Sen. Brian Kelsey