MSCS learning academy helps students on fall break

By Walter Murphy
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools are holding Learning Academies across the district for fall break.

The focus is to keep students on track while they are out of the classroom during the break.

Students will be able to benefit from extra academic support to strengthen their skills in a fun and engaging learning environment.

The end goal is to help the district curb learning loss.

“There was a learning loss when our students were virtual during COVID-19, so we wanted to put emphasis on some additional enrichment, reteaching, and reviewing,” said Jameaka Black, assistant principal at Treadwell Elementary.

The Learning Academy isn’t all books though. The students are also getting plenty of recess time and art classes, but learner Tremiah Wilson said she likes the bookwork.

“It’s fun,” said Wilson. “I like to do projects and experiment with science.”

There was plenty of science happening. Wilson’s first-grade class learned about the food chain. Then, they got some hands-on experience in how to grow food for themselves. Something that was very exciting for Wilson.

“I planted lettuce, spinach, and snap peas. It’s so fun,” said Wilson.

The academy will run until Thursday. MSCS said that some students that were registered didn’t show up, but it’s not too late to bring them the following days.

The district is expected to plan another program for spring break.

