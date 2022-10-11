Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From Crittenden County to Shelby County and beyond, low river levels along the Mississippi river are concerning farmers, barges, shipping companies, and more.

The National Weather Service’s Mississippi River gauge measured at -6.3 feet Monday and as the weeks go by, it’s expected to get lower.

Regulars out at Shelby Forest State Park by the river said these are some of the lowest levels they’ve seen.

“For a resident that loves the water, I hate it,” said Tim Montgomery. “I wish we could do something about it but there’s nothing we can do. Nature rules.”

Montgomery has enjoyed taking his boat out on the river near Shelby Forest for years.

He says he’s only been out on the water a couple of times in the last few months because of where the ramp to get into the water is located and because the river is so low.

“They supposedly fixed the ramp a couple of years ago and now as soon as spring hits in the water drops a little bit you can’t get in because they didn’t extend the ramp far enough out so when the water level drops so we’re just dissatisfied the whole time,” said Montgomery. “Love the river though.”

Feet of sand, sandbars, and puddles of shallow water are all you see for several yards before reaching the river.

“It is different,” said Rony Carilo. “I think it’s because it hasn’t been raining.”

Ric Jackson grew up in Frayser and has been coming to this part of the Mississippi River for years. He says low levels aren’t new but they’re still a concern.

“It’s really getting low,” said Jackson. “The lowest I seen it was 80 something when I got way down, it was down further than this. I’ve got relatives who are farmers out here, corn and soybeans and it’s going to hurt them.”

