Memphis sets record high with 700 new jobs, report shows
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Big wins across Memphis metropolitan area.
A new report from the Greater Memphis Chamber’s Center for Economic Competitiveness showed 700 jobs were added to the greater Memphis area, which set a new record high.
There are over 650,000 jobs within Memphis’ metropolitan area. The region’s growth rate of 0.1% was slightly below the national average of 0.2% for the month.
August marked the fifth time in six months that Memphis set a record for total jobs.
The construction industry leads job growth followed by transportation jobs.
The jobs report was not all good.
The hospitality and leisure industry saw a 1.7% decrease in jobs in August. Plus, education and health industry numbers remain a concern.
Memphis’ growth is part of a larger statewide trend. In August, Tennessee shattered records when its total number of jobs rose 2.8%, that’s 88,900 jobs compared to February 2020.
Construction job growth remains strong, signaling confidence in the region’s economy.
