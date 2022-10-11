Advertise with Us
Memphis sets record high with 700 new jobs, report shows

City of Memphis
City of Memphis(Action News 5)
By Taylor Tucker
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Big wins across Memphis metropolitan area.

A new report from the Greater Memphis Chamber’s Center for Economic Competitiveness showed 700 jobs were added to the greater Memphis area, which set a new record high.

There are over 650,000 jobs within Memphis’ metropolitan area. The region’s growth rate of 0.1% was slightly below the national average of 0.2% for the month.

August marked the fifth time in six months that Memphis set a record for total jobs.

The construction industry leads job growth followed by transportation jobs. 

The jobs report was not all good.

The hospitality and leisure industry saw a 1.7% decrease in jobs in August. Plus, education and health industry numbers remain a concern.

Memphis’ growth is part of a larger statewide trend. In August, Tennessee shattered records when its total number of jobs rose 2.8%, that’s 88,900 jobs compared to February 2020.

Construction job growth remains strong, signaling confidence in the region’s economy.

