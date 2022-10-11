Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis leaders call for national search after mayor appoints new MLGW CEO and president

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Memphis leaders say they want the search to continue for the next Memphis Light, Gas and Water CEO and President, despite a recent appointment by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

A resolution for the national search is on the agenda for the Memphis City Council meeting Tuesday.

Last Wednesday, Strickland appointed the current chief operating officer for the city, Doug McGowen, as the new leader of MLGW.

Newly appointed MLGW President/CEO leans on years of leadership experience to help face utility challenges

Days after that appointment, city leaders said instead of an appointment, they believe a national search should be done to find the utility company’s next leader.

The resolution on Tuesday’s agenda comes from Memphis City Council Chairman Martavius Jones.

However, Strickland says there will be no national search and he believes McGowen is the best person for the job.

Memphis City Council members must ultimately approve his appointment.

The vote requires at least 7 votes from the 13 council members to officially make McGowen the CEO and President of MLGW.

Meanwhile, current MLGW CEO and President J.T. Young’s last day on the job is this Friday, as he has accepted a position with a utility company in Florida.

The city council’s agenda also calls for a presentation on MLGW outage improvement recommendations and customer experience improvement plans for the utility company.

MLGW officials say they currently have more than two dozen customer service representatives in training.

