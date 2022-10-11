Meet the Manns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You’ve likely seen them on Tyler Perry’s TV sitcoms, in his Madea movies, and in his hit stage plays as the father/daughter duo Cora and Mr. Brown.

These lovebirds are married in real life and just like the song they recorded together Tamela, gospel music’s leading lady, and award-winning comedian David Mann share a good love.

The Manns have been married for 34 years and are a match made in heaven.

“It’s been a wonderful ride with him,” said Tamela.

Tamela takes center stage and you’d hear her powerhouse voice hit notes through the rafters. This insanely talented artist, who used to sing background for Kirk Franklin, preferred that spotlight and never thought she’d be in this place.

“I never dreamed it,” says Tamela. “I was so afraid to actually be an artist standing out front on my own I was terrified.”

But faith won over fear, and today this multi-award-winning gospel music heiress will say she’s just Tamela, and her first loves are God and her family. Her humility is gripping.

“I don’t even know how to throw my weight because I’m so used to sharing it,” says Tamela. “I always say when people say man you a star, I say we are all a star in God’s eyes.”

Tamela and David are the apples of each other’s eye. Their love is so real, the laughter they share is contagious, and the supportive role David plays in his wife’s career is noteworthy.

“When it’s her time to shine, I’m in the back,” said David. “I’m in the back, leave me in the back. I can make it happen in the back and go on.”

“I would say we share the light,” said Tamela.

That light is about to shine even brighter.

“When I got word that she wanted me to be in the show,” said Tamela, " Tyler [Perry] called David and said send me some footage on Tamela so I can send to Oprah because she over her fighting for Tam.”

Tamela was Oprah’s choice for a role in the new movie Color Purple, co-produced by Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey.

Although not everyone was not “Team Tamela.”

But like Lola, whatever Oprah wants, Oprah gets.

Tamela will star as the first lady of a church in the film set to debut in 2023.

Despite all her awards and accolades, this loving, smiley, humble songbird only wants God to continue to smile on her.

“My objective is to complete and finish the work that God has started in me,” said Tamela, “And to encourage others that we can complete, we can finish, we can be overcomers by the words of our testimonies, by our lives, we can tell people that we can overcome any obstacle. It can be done.”

