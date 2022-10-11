Advertise with Us
MBI issues alert for endangered, missing Terry teen with cognitive disorder

Jeremy Horton, 16
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert for 16-year-old Jeremy Horton of Terry.

Horton is five feet two inches tall, weighing 83 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

He was last seen on October 7 on Flowers Road wearing black jeans, a black hoodie, and black tennis shoes.

Family members say Jeremy Horton suffers from a cognitive disorder that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information about where he could be, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 397-1706.

