MATA bus involved in crash near Whitehaven

Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA)
Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Area Transit Authority bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning not too far from Whitehaven.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of South Third Street and Weaver Road, according to Memphis Police Department.

We are working to find out if anyone was injured and the severity of their injuries.

This story will be updated.

