Last day to register to vote ahead of Tennessee November election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re not registered to vote here in Tennessee, Tuesday is the last day to register before the November election.

Next month’s general election is exactly four weeks away and it will be a state and federal one.

The election will take place on Nov. 8.

The race for Tennessee governor, the United States house of representatives, state Senate and state House of Representatives will all be on your November ballot.

The November election will come just in time to put Shelby County’s newest voting machines to use.

Those are the Election Systems and Software or ES&S machines. We got a sneak peek at how they work last week.

Shelby County Election Commission workers and poll workers have already begun training on the machines. Poll workers say the machines are easier to set up and break down.

There will be 1,100 voting machines available to use for next month’s election.

Registering to vote is easy!

You must be at least 18, a citizen of the United States and a resident of Tennessee.

If you are a convicted felon, depending on your conviction, you may or may not be eligible to vote.

Registering can be done at the county election commission or online at govotetn.gov.

