How to make the most of credit card rewards this holiday shopping season

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When it comes to holiday shopping, credit card rewards could be an option help to combat inflation.

Dan Berger, President and CEO of the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share how consumers can take advantage of their credit care reward program.

He also spoke about legislation currently before congress that could affect consumers’ card rewards and benefits.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

