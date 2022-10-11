Advertise with Us
Gov. Bill Lee launches $100M Violent Crime Intervention Fund

By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee launched the $100 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund this morning on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Gov. Lee has invited local law enforcement agencies to apply for grants that will be used to strengthen public safety in communities across Tennessee.

“As Americans face rising crime nationwide, Tennessee is equipping law enforcement with the tools needed to keep every community safe,” said Lee. “Unprecedented times call for unprecedented support. Every Tennessean deserves to feel safe in their community, and our local law enforcement agencies deserve access to the resources needed to deliver that quality of life.”

Local law enforcement agencies can apply for grant funding through January 2023.

Eligible uses of funding include evidence-based crime intervention models, hiring and training of specialized violent crime units, purchase and application of technology and equipment and law enforcement-led partnerships with community organizations to disrupt and prevent violent crime.

In addition to the Violent Crime Intervention Fund, Lee has made the following Proven Crime Prevention investments to strengthen public safety and directly support law enforcement across Tennessee:

  • 100 additional Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers funded by the state
  • $30 million to support recruitment and retention bonuses for newly hired police officers
  • $24 million in state funding to support local law enforcement access to basic training and onboarding costs
  • Increased the frequency of training for new recruits and transfers from out-of-state to get law enforcement officers on the job faster
  • Creation of a statewide network of Correctional Officer training programs in partnership with TCATs and Community Colleges
  • Over $4 million in professional development programs for local correctional officers
  • Over $25 million in Evidence-Based Programming grants for local jails to start and operate proven crime and recidivism reduction programs for inmates

