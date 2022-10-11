Drivers seen doing donuts, MPD does nothing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Residents are upset after a video that showed cars doing donuts at a busy intersection while a nearby Memphis police cruiser appeared to do nothing about it.

The viewer who sent the video said it happened around midnight Saturday at the corner of Winchester and Riverdale.

One woman who used to live in the area said this is nothing new. She said the reckless driving in the area was the reason she and her husband moved to Olive Branch.

D’Auita Byrd said the officer sitting by and doing nothing while it happened was a disappointment.

“It’s disturbing that a police officer was sitting right there but it happens all the time,” said Byrd.

Byrd thinks the Memphis Police Department isn’t doing enough to enforce traffic laws.

“It’s scary and frustrating, but if you keep allowing it to happen then they’re going to keep doing it,” said Byrd.

In August, Mayor Jim Strickland said there had been over 750 arrests for reckless driving a drag racing in Memphis. He said the current system doesn’t have the teeth to hold these criminals accountable.

Byrd said she agreed with Mayor Strickland’s stance.

She also said she agrees with people who she hears say police can overreach their authority, at times, but stopping a driver endangering the lives of innocent motorists, such as in the video, would not be one of those times.

“I want to know I can depend on public safety when I am driving. I don’t want to have to worry about having a gun or that I’m going to be hit because (police) aren’t enforcing traffic laws,” Byrd said.

Action News 5 reached out to the Memphis Police Department to see if the officer was following protocol, or acted out of conduct for MPD. At the time, we have not received an answer to these questions.

