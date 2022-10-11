Dangers of whooping cough for those living with asthma

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pertussis, commonly referred to as whooping cough, is a serious and highly contagious respiratory illness.

There is a vaccine available for whooping cough, however only 30% of adults in the U.S. received it in the past 10 years.

Dr. MeiLan K. Han joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the importance of getting vaccinated, especially for adults living with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Interviews provided by the American Lung Association.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.