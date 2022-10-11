Cold front brings rain and thunderstorms tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain and thunderstorms will move through the Mid-South Wednesday bringing an end to the dry pattern that has been in place for several the past few weeks. A few strong to severe storms will be possible tomorrow afternoon and evening, but the severe threat is low.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, an light South wind, and overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing late night with a light Northwest wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows near 50. Friday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lows near 60.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloud and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs only in the lower 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.