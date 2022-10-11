A cold front to bring rain to some areas of the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Increasing clouds this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A shower can’t be ruled out. Lows will be in the lower 50s in out-lying areas to lower 60s in Memphis. Winds: south at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front will arrive with a batch of isolated showers or storms. Most of the area will be dry early in the day, but pockets of heavy rain are possible between 2 and 9pm. A few storms may have gusty wind. The tornado threat is very low, but a brief spin up somewhere can’t be completely ruled out, so we will monitor the radar just in case.

LATE WEEK: Clouds will clear quickly, so we will have sunshine back on Thursday with temperatures in the 70s. Lows will drop into the 40s and 50s Thursday night. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s with lows in lower 60s. Our next cold front arrives over the weekend, so Sunday will be cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.