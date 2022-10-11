Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

A cold front to bring rain to some areas of the Mid-South

By Spencer Denton
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Increasing clouds this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A shower can’t be ruled out. Lows will be in the lower 50s in out-lying areas to lower 60s in Memphis. Winds: south at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front will arrive with a batch of isolated showers or storms. Most of the area will be dry early in the day, but pockets of heavy rain are possible between 2 and 9pm. A few storms may have gusty wind. The tornado threat is very low, but a brief spin up somewhere can’t be completely ruled out, so we will monitor the radar just in case.

LATE WEEK: Clouds will clear quickly, so we will have sunshine back on Thursday with temperatures in the 70s. Lows will drop into the 40s and 50s Thursday night. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s with lows in lower 60s. Our next cold front arrives over the weekend, so Sunday will be cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle of suspect wanted in deadly Kroger gas station shooting
MPD: Man dead after shooting at Kroger gas station
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
The investigation continues into the death of two children killed after being attacked by the...
Investigation continues into dog attack that left 2 children dead, mother injured
Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos
Video shows drivers doing donuts, MPD officers does nothing
Drivers seen doing donuts, MPD does nothing

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather 10/11
WMC First Alert Weather
Storms possible tomorrow & above average temperatures through mid-week
Monday evening weather update
Warm & dry for now, but a mid-week cold front brings a chance of rain & cooler temperatures