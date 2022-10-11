Brothers, 10 and 12 years old, reported missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for two young boys who went missing Monday evening.

Aiden Elrod, 12, and Jaden Elrod, 10, were both last seen on Hemlock Street near South Memphis between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

If you recognize the Elrod brothers and know where they may be, contact MPD Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.

Have you seen these missing brothers? pic.twitter.com/ltFDEA7nta — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 11, 2022

