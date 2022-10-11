Attorneys file new lawsuits for additional victims in Varsity Spirit abuse scandal

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WMC) - Attorneys with Strom Law Firm filed federal lawsuits on Tuesday on behalf of three additional abuse survivors in the ongoing Varsity Spirit abuse scandal.

These new lawsuits further detail how Varsity Spirit, Bain Capital, and the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF) allegedly put corporate profits ahead of their responsibility to protect teenage athletes whose coaches are accused of routinely plying them with alcohol and illicit drugs before sexually abusing them.

Both Varsity Spirit and USASF are based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Tuesday’s are the most recent filings following last month’s filing in Tennessee.

Attorneys for the survivors include renowned civil rights attorney Bakari Sellers, Jessica Fickling, and Alexandra Benevento.

“With every new victim, it becomes clearer that Varsity Spirit, Bain Capital and the USASF had to know what was happening at these gyms and competitions across the country,” Sellers said. “They knew, and yet, as long as the checks kept coming in, they didn’t care.”

In addition to the three survivors, one male and two female, new allegations have come to light against an additional coach, as well as coaches previously named in a prior lawsuit involving the Varsity Spirit abuse scandal.

Allegations include sexual abuse and intentional exposure to drugs and alcohol.

“Every new survivor comes with a new horror story,” said Fickling. “In addition to the alcohol, drugs and abuse, the common link is that this wasn’t a secret to the people in charge. The fact that no one in authority took any action to protect these children is inexcusable.”

As alleged by Jane Doe 9, who cheered for Rockstar when she was a minor, her coaches at Rockstar repeatedly exposed her to the same pattern of drug use, gross intoxication and sexual abuse, all while she continued to compete for them.

The corresponding suit reads, “Plaintiff Jane Doe 9 describes her experience at Rockstar during this time as a ‘cycle’ of practice, using drugs to the point of gross intoxication, engaging in sexual acts, returning to the gym the following day for practice, and repeating the cycle.”

This same victim said she was first introduced to illicit substances by coaches, parents, and other athletes, saying she became dependent on drugs and alcohol during her time cheering for Rockstar.

She now suffers from substance abuse and depression, the suit says.

According to the suits, all three victims were falsely imprisoned by their abusers, who threatened to tell parents, teammates, and others in the cheer community what they “had done” if they would not continue allowing the abuse or if they reported it.

“How many complaints did the people at Varsity Spirit, Bain Capital and the USASF need to get before they changed their approach? How many children need to be abused before you take action?” said Benevento. “Any number is too many when you consider that the victims - these children - will carry the scars of this trauma for the rest of their lives.”

Click here to view copies of the new lawsuits filed on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

