AAA reports spike in Mid-South gas prices

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 is tracking gas prices in the Mid-South.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.39 in Tennessee.

Over in Arkansas, it’s $3.38 and in Mississippi, it’s $3.25.

The national average is $3.91 a gallon.

The spike comes after OPEC announced they would cut oil production by millions of barrels a day, starting in November.

”Their decision -- I think that had something to do with it all though, it’s pretty quick here so I’m not sure how much of a factor that is versus a little gouging perhaps, so, it makes me wonder,” said one customer.

Experts predict prices in Tennessee will climb about 30 cents over the next few weeks before starting to level off.

