1 civilian, 2 firefighters injured in Frayser apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at a Frayser apartment complex Monday evening.

According to the MFD, the fire was brought under control at 5:05 p.m on Melissa Drive.

A civilian was taken to the hospital non-critical due to smoke inhalation, said MFD.

MFD also said two firefighters were taken to the hospital non-critical: One firefighter had an ankle injury and the other had chest pain.

Total damages have not been confirmed, and the fire remains under investigation.

MFD is expected to release more information Tuesday.

