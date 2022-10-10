Water main break shuts down traffic on Poplar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A section of Poplar Avenue is currently shut down after a water main break early Monday morning.

Memphis Police Department says all lanes in both directions are shut down on Poplar Avenue between Tillman Street and Holmes.

It is unclear how long the road will be closed as crews work to fix the issue.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

