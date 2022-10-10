Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Warm temperatures through Wednesday ahead of a cold front

By Erin Thomas
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect dry conditions with pleasant temperatures with elevated fire danger once again. We are in desperate need of rain and with these dry conditions several counties on our area are under burn bans. A front will be approaching the area mid-week, bringing a slight chance for rain by Wednesday evening. Gusty winds would be the main threat IF thunderstorms develop and become strong. Expect cooler and dry conditions behind the front going into the weekend.

  • AVERAGE HIGH: 78
  • AVERAGE LOW: 57

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 82 degrees. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

THIS WEEK: Monday and Tuesday look dry and warmer with highs back in the 80s and lows in the 50s. There is a slight chance of rain Wednesday evening with the next cold front. Early morning clouds will make way to sunshine on Thursday afternoon. Behind the front, highs will be back in the 70s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle of suspect wanted in deadly Kroger gas station shooting
MPD: Man dead after shooting at Kroger gas station
Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos
The investigation continues into the death of two children killed after being attacked by the...
Investigation continues into dog attack that left 2 children dead, mother injured
Family and church community grieve Memphis pastor after sudden death
Family and church community grieve Memphis pastor after sudden death
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Warming trend continues through mid-week
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather 10/10
WMC First Alert Weather
Temperatures warming ahead of our next cold front
et
Sunday evening Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Oct 9, 2022