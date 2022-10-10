Warm temperatures through Wednesday ahead of a cold front

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect dry conditions with pleasant temperatures with elevated fire danger once again. We are in desperate need of rain and with these dry conditions several counties on our area are under burn bans. A front will be approaching the area mid-week, bringing a slight chance for rain by Wednesday evening. Gusty winds would be the main threat IF thunderstorms develop and become strong. Expect cooler and dry conditions behind the front going into the weekend.

AVERAGE HIGH: 78

AVERAGE LOW: 57

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 82 degrees. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

THIS WEEK: Monday and Tuesday look dry and warmer with highs back in the 80s and lows in the 50s. There is a slight chance of rain Wednesday evening with the next cold front. Early morning clouds will make way to sunshine on Thursday afternoon. Behind the front, highs will be back in the 70s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.