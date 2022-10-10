Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Warm & dry for now, but a mid-week cold front brings a chance of rain & cooler temperatures

By Ron Childers
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dry pattern continues to keep a grip on the Mid-South along with above average temperatures as the week begins, but a cold front Wednesday will bring rain for many and cooler temperatures for all.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms late in the day and evening along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows near 60. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures in the upper 70s, and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

