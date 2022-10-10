Virtual session to demonstrate new voting machines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Election Commission is working to ensure voters know how to use the new voting machines.

When Shelby County voters head to the polls this November, they will cast their ballot on new machines.

A virtual education session will be held Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m.

Every Shelby County resident is invited to attend. You can sign up by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.