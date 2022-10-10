Advertise with Us
Virtual session to demonstrate new voting machines

(Live 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Election Commission is working to ensure voters know how to use the new voting machines.

When Shelby County voters head to the polls this November, they will cast their ballot on new machines.

A virtual education session will be held Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m.

Every Shelby County resident is invited to attend. You can sign up by clicking here.

