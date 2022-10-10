Victim critically injured from shooting on Oakwood St.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A victim was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital Monday afternoon.

Memphis police responded to a shooting on Oakwood Street near Heard Avenue at 1:34 p.m., said police.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Call 901-528-CASH if you have any tips.

