Victim critically injured from shooting on Oakwood St.

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A victim was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital Monday afternoon.

Memphis police responded to a shooting on Oakwood Street near Heard Avenue at 1:34 p.m., said police.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Call 901-528-CASH if you have any tips.

