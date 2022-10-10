Temperatures rising above average this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s chilly this morning, but high temperatures will be in the lower 80s this afternoon with sunshine and a south wind. Low temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 50s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 82 degrees. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

THIS WEEK: Monday and Tuesday look dry and warmer with highs back in the 80s and lows in the 50s. There is a slight chance of rain Wednesday evening with the next cold front. Early morning clouds will make way to sunshine on Thursday afternoon. Behind the front, highs will be back in the 70s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

