TBI issued Silver Alert for Memphis man

Neavery Anderson
Neavery Anderson(TBI)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigations issued a Silver Alert for a missing Memphis man.

According to TBI, Neavery Anderson, 64, went missing on Oct. 6 and was last seen wearing a large jacket or a bathrobe.

Anderson has brown eyes and a bald head. He was last seen in the area of Cromwell Avenue.

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see him.

