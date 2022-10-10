TBI issued Silver Alert for Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigations issued a Silver Alert for a missing Memphis man.

According to TBI, Neavery Anderson, 64, went missing on Oct. 6 and was last seen wearing a large jacket or a bathrobe.

Anderson has brown eyes and a bald head. He was last seen in the area of Cromwell Avenue.

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see him.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.