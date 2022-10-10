TBI issued Silver Alert for Memphis man
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigations issued a Silver Alert for a missing Memphis man.
According to TBI, Neavery Anderson, 64, went missing on Oct. 6 and was last seen wearing a large jacket or a bathrobe.
Anderson has brown eyes and a bald head. He was last seen in the area of Cromwell Avenue.
Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see him.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.