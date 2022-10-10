Shelby County Clerk’s Office experiences staffing shortage amid system outages, long lines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk’s Offices are scheduled to resume normal hours Monday after several outages reported Friday and over the weekend.

The outages come amid severe staffing shortages within the clerk’s office.

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert took to Facebook Sunday to promote the open positions within her office asking people to please not overlook the temp positions as well.

The job postings come just days after there was a system-wide outage affecting all clerk’s office locations on Friday.

Halbert says the outage was due to a computer glitch.

Many of you called our newsroom explaining how you were turned away at the location that has later hours of availability -- the Mullins Station location.

The location closes at 5:15 p.m., instead many customers were turned away around 3 o’clock if they did not already have a ticket.

Halbert also reported utility outages in Whitehaven Sunday night but says it should not affect the reopening of the clerk’s office location in that area Monday morning.

The clerk’s office is working to hire 22 people to fulfill their staff. This includes staffing for the new Riverdale location scheduled to open later this month.

