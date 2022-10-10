Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Shelby County Clerk’s Office experiences staffing shortage amid system outages, long lines

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk’s Offices are scheduled to resume normal hours Monday after several outages reported Friday and over the weekend.

The outages come amid severe staffing shortages within the clerk’s office.

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert took to Facebook Sunday to promote the open positions within her office asking people to please not overlook the temp positions as well.

The job postings come just days after there was a system-wide outage affecting all clerk’s office locations on Friday.

Halbert says the outage was due to a computer glitch.

Many of you called our newsroom explaining how you were turned away at the location that has later hours of availability -- the Mullins Station location.

The location closes at 5:15 p.m., instead many customers were turned away around 3 o’clock if they did not already have a ticket.

Halbert also reported utility outages in Whitehaven Sunday night but says it should not affect the reopening of the clerk’s office location in that area Monday morning.

The clerk’s office is working to hire 22 people to fulfill their staff. This includes staffing for the new Riverdale location scheduled to open later this month.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos
The investigation continues into the death of two children killed after being attacked by the...
Investigation continues into dog attack that left 2 children dead, mother injured
Family and church community grieve Memphis pastor after sudden death
Family and church community grieve Memphis pastor after sudden death
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Memphis police
MPD: Man found dead on I-40

Latest News

Tracking the City's 200 Million Dollar Accelerate Memphis Neighborhoods Plan
Cash breakdown of Bluff City’s $200M for revitalization projects
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather 10/10
Memphis fire department honors fallen heroes
Memphis Fire Department honors fallen heroes
x
Memphis fire department honors fallen heroes