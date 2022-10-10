Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Person critical after crash on Winchester Rd.

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a crash Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Winchester Road near the intersection of McCorkle Road. Two vehicles were involved.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle of suspect wanted in deadly Kroger gas station shooting
MPD: Man dead after shooting at Kroger gas station
Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos
The investigation continues into the death of two children killed after being attacked by the...
Investigation continues into dog attack that left 2 children dead, mother injured
Family and church community grieve Memphis pastor after sudden death
Family and church community grieve Memphis pastor after sudden death
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

Breakdown: Why river levels can be negative
Breakdown: Why river levels can be negative
Vehicle of suspect wanted in deadly Kroger gas station shooting
MPD: Man dead after shooting at Kroger gas station
Water main break shuts down traffic on Poplar Ave.
Water main break shuts down traffic on Poplar Ave.
Water main break on Poplar Avenue
Water main break shuts down traffic on Poplar Ave.