Person critical after crash on Winchester Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a crash Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Winchester Road near the intersection of McCorkle Road. Two vehicles were involved.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.

