MPD searching for missing teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department put out an alert for a missing teen Monday.

Makiyah King was last seen on October 7 leaving her home on Tiffany Road.

She was seen entering a dark-colored sedan.

She is 14 years old and was last seen wearing a pink bonnet, a burgundy hoodie, black and white crocs and has a burgundy afro.

If you know where she may be, call MPD at 901-545-2677.

