Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD searching for missing teen

Makiyah King
Makiyah King(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department put out an alert for a missing teen Monday.

Makiyah King was last seen on October 7 leaving her home on Tiffany Road.

She was seen entering a dark-colored sedan.

She is 14 years old and was last seen wearing a pink bonnet, a burgundy hoodie, black and white crocs and has a burgundy afro.

If you know where she may be, call MPD at 901-545-2677.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle of suspect wanted in deadly Kroger gas station shooting
MPD: Man dead after shooting at Kroger gas station
Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos
The investigation continues into the death of two children killed after being attacked by the...
Investigation continues into dog attack that left 2 children dead, mother injured
Family and church community grieve Memphis pastor after sudden death
Family and church community grieve Memphis pastor after sudden death
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

Memphis police
Victim critically injured from shooting on Oakwood St.
Virtual session to demonstrate new voting machines
Breakdown: Why river levels can be negative
Breakdown: Why river levels can be negative
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Person critical after crash on Winchester Rd.