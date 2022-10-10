MPD searching for missing teen
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department put out an alert for a missing teen Monday.
Makiyah King was last seen on October 7 leaving her home on Tiffany Road.
She was seen entering a dark-colored sedan.
She is 14 years old and was last seen wearing a pink bonnet, a burgundy hoodie, black and white crocs and has a burgundy afro.
If you know where she may be, call MPD at 901-545-2677.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.