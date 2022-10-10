MPD: Man dead after shooting at Kroger gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting at Kroger on Riverdale Road.

On Sunday afternoon police found a man dead at a Kroger gas station, said police.

According to police, preliminary information indicates the suspect left the scene in a dark-colored sports car.

This is an ongoing investigation.

