MPD hosts ‘Striking Out Youth Violence Softball Tournament’ to help Shelby County families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re just hours away from a community event aimed at curbing juvenile crime here in Shelby County. The annual “Striking Out Youth Violence Softball Tournament” returns for the second year in a row.

Monday’s event is hosted by the Memphis Police Department.

Action News 5 spoke with the sergeant who came up with the idea.

He says he and his wife lost two children by miscarriage and with that pain, he couldn’t imagine the pain families feel when they lose their children to violence.

The event is designed to get children off the streets and active. The games will work in a tournament style.

From 9-11 a.m., two teams of 10 will play against each other on three different baseball fields.

The teams will be made up of teens, youth, MPD officers and other community leaders.

Officers say last year’s games had pictures of the young boy and girls who’ve lost their lives to violence in the community.

Grieving families were able to talk with each other and the games were a healing session for many people.

“Being on law enforcement, I’ve made so many calls where I see the devastation of parents losing a child too soon,” said MPD Sgt. Tadario Holmes. “We’ll have a lot of counselors here on Monday and some clergy from our academy that will be here. I saw it really bring our community together.”

The event will come nearly one week after Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and Shebly County Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon met to discuss ways to reduce juvenile crime here in the county.

Both are asking the state to fund resources and intervention programs like job placement and vocational training, mental health counseling, mentoring programs, and recreational assistance.

Registration for the tournament starts at 8 a.m. at Tobey Field in Memphis.

MPD is providing transportation for people who want to play but may not be able to make it on their own.

You’re asked to visit your nearest police station for more guidance.

