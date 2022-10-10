Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) - A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the woods of Macon, Mississippi. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting.

It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong.

The call came in Thursday morning to Chief Davine Beck. Beck says the 15-year-old mother had the baby in the bathroom of her home before taking the baby boy outside and leaving him. The newborn was left alone for at least 30 minutes.

“The family member found the child probably about 30 to 45 minutes later, [brought] the baby, along with the mother, to the ER, the baby was quickly transported to Columbus and went from Columbus to Tupelo, and, to my understanding, the baby is in stable condition,” said Beck.

Beck said the young mother’s family members had no idea that she was pregnant.

“None of the family members really even knew that she was pregnant... They were unaware that she was in the bathroom giving birth and they were unaware that she took the baby outside, put it in a wooded area, and came back in the house and basically took a bath,” said Beck.

Beck said the Department of Human Services is involved in the case, and that since the infant is alive and well, no charges are being filed against the mother.

“The reason no charges are being filed is that the baby is in good condition. Thank God that the baby didn’t die because if the baby did die we would be pursuing charges on the 15-year-old,” said Beck.

Beck encourages parents to talk to their kids and listen for possible conflicts and problems.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle of suspect wanted in deadly Kroger gas station shooting
MPD: Man dead after shooting at Kroger gas station
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
The investigation continues into the death of two children killed after being attacked by the...
Investigation continues into dog attack that left 2 children dead, mother injured
Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos
A barge moves north on the Mississippi River under the Interstate 40 bridge connecting...
‘There’s not even 10 feet of water in the middle of the river’: Mississippi River water at historic low levels

Latest News

Crash involving MATA bus at S. Third Street and Weaver Road
MATA bus involved in crash near Whitehaven
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee launches fund to strengthen public safety.
Gov. Bill Lee launches $100M Violent Crime Intervention Fund
Aiden Elrod, 12, and Jaden Elrod, 10
Brothers, 10 and 12 years old, reported missing
It was a full day at Memphis City Hall Tuesday as city council members discussed a wide range...
Memphis leaders call for national search after mayor appoints new MLGW CEO and president
Last day to register to vote ahead of Tennessee November election