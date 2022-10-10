Memphis fire department honors fallen heroes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, Mid-Southerners paid their respects to those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Fifty-six fallen firefighters were honored at Memphis’s Annual Firefighters Memorial Service.

For each name etched in stone on the wall of honor, a rose was laid in memory of their service and sacrifice.

“It’s very emotional. I’ve known many of these people, worked with many of these people over my 30-year career so I’ve actually been at some of the scenes where these firefighters lost their lives. It’s especially emotional for me,” said Gina Sweat, Memphis Fire Chief.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, as well as fire officials, spoke about the bravery of those fallen heroes to the firefighters and families who attended Sunday’s service.

Among those honored was veteran firefighters driver David Pleasant who served for 32 years.

Pleasant died on Aug. 10 in a crash while responding to a house fire. His family said they’re glad that his legacy will live on.

“We feel thankful to the fire department for everything they’ve done to honor my dad and support our family in honor of his legacy and name so that we know he won’t be forgotten and his contributions to the city are remembered,” said Michelle Pleasant, Pleasant’s Daughter.

Although time will never take away the pain, Chief Sweat said their strength and ultimate sacrifice will be remembered for generations to come.

“Thank you to our firefighters, the boots on the ground that are out there every day making it happen. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers and hope that they stay safe,” said Chief Sweat.

