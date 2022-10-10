Advertise with Us
Cash for Candy program supports American troops overseas

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - HealthyWage is kicking off its “Cash for Candy” program to support American Troops overseas.

Co-Founder David Roddenberry joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how the program works, which will pay individuals $10 per pound of candy up to $100 per person.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

