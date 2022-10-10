Bluff City Life: Thu., 06 October

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

The Blueprint To Bossing Up For Millennial Women

Karleen Roy | Founder & CEO of The Vanity Group

On A Mission To Build Healthier Communities

Pedro Velasquez | Executive Director of LifeDoc Health

Bluff City Life Spotlight: Expanding Elephant Territory At Memphis Zoo

Supporting Elephants For Africa In Memphis

Erica Kelsey | Manager of Special Events at the Memphis Zoo

A Night For African Elephants

People And Pooches Strutting Their Stuff For Dogs 2nd Chance

Linda Sutphin | Co-Founder, President and Treasurer of Dogs 2nd Chance

Mem-Gala Is Giving Hope & Saving Lives

Nina Allen-Johnson | Event Coordinator for Mem-Gala

Match her style: Gina Neely's wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard's

