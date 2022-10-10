Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bluff City Life: Fri., 07 October

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Everything You Wanted To Ask A Divorce Lawyer pt. 1

Leigh-Taylor White | Divorce Attorney & Partner at Mullins, Whitfield, White & Hillis, PLLC

Addressing the Issues of Missing, Exploited, & Sex-Trafficking of Children pt. 1

Brian Callies | President & CEO of Saving Lost Kids

Addressing the Issues of Missing, Exploited, & Sex-Trafficking of Children pt. 2

Brian Callies | President & CEO of Saving Lost Kids

On A Mission To Increase Black Wealth In Memphis

Dr. Damon Williams | Executive Director of Frayser Community Development Corporation

Cooking Up Solutions To Build Community Wealth

Chef Eli Townsend | Owner of Townsend Food Services & Dos Hermanos Kitchen

Sunset Jazz @ Court Square

Kori Wallace | Stax Music Academy Legacy Quintet

Deborah Swiney | Event Founder & Curator at Sunset Jazz @ Court Square

Everything You Wanted To Ask A Divorce Lawyer pt. 2

Leigh-Taylor White | Divorce Attorney & Partner at Mullins, Whitfield, White & Hillis, PLLC

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle of suspect wanted in deadly Kroger gas station shooting
MPD: Man dead after shooting at Kroger gas station
Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos
The investigation continues into the death of two children killed after being attacked by the...
Investigation continues into dog attack that left 2 children dead, mother injured
Family and church community grieve Memphis pastor after sudden death
Family and church community grieve Memphis pastor after sudden death
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

A Night For African Elephants
Bluff City Life: Thu., 06 October
Helping Children And Families Live Successfully
Bluff City Life: Monday, 10 October pt. 1 of 8
Helping Children And Families Live Successfully
Bluff City Life: Monday, 10 October pt. 2 of 8
Welcome To The Hen House: Serving From A Food Truck
Bluff City Life: Monday, 10 October pt. 3 of 8