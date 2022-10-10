Bluff City Life: Fri., 07 October
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Everything You Wanted To Ask A Divorce Lawyer pt. 1
Leigh-Taylor White | Divorce Attorney & Partner at Mullins, Whitfield, White & Hillis, PLLC
Addressing the Issues of Missing, Exploited, & Sex-Trafficking of Children pt. 1
Brian Callies | President & CEO of Saving Lost Kids
Addressing the Issues of Missing, Exploited, & Sex-Trafficking of Children pt. 2
Brian Callies | President & CEO of Saving Lost Kids
On A Mission To Increase Black Wealth In Memphis
Dr. Damon Williams | Executive Director of Frayser Community Development Corporation
Cooking Up Solutions To Build Community Wealth
Chef Eli Townsend | Owner of Townsend Food Services & Dos Hermanos Kitchen
Kori Wallace | Stax Music Academy Legacy Quintet
Deborah Swiney | Event Founder & Curator at Sunset Jazz @ Court Square
Everything You Wanted To Ask A Divorce Lawyer pt. 2
Leigh-Taylor White | Divorce Attorney & Partner at Mullins, Whitfield, White & Hillis, PLLC
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
