Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Titans place wide receiver Treylon Burks on injured reserve

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks takes part in drills during training camp at the...
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks takes part in drills during training camp at the NFL football team's practice facility Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Burks says he lost five or six pounds before training camp, and he has his asthma under control. That's helping the Titans' top draft pick start stringing good practices together, trying to prove he can help replace A.J. Brown as their top wide receiver. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed their first-round draft pick Treylon Burks on injured reserve Saturday with an injured left toe, ensuring the wide receiver won’t be back until mid-November at the earliest.

Burks was carted to the locker room in last week’s win at Indianapolis, and the 18th pick overall out of Arkansas did not practice all week. Coach Mike Vrabel already ruled Burks out Friday.

This move gives Tennessee (2-2) 11 players on injured reserve a month into the season. Burks ranks second on the Titans behind veteran Robert Woods with 10 catches for 129 yards.

The rookie is the receiver taken with the draft pick Tennessee got sending wide receiver A.J. Brown to Philadelphia in April. With their bye up next, Burks will have to sit out four games before being able to start practicing. That means he couldn’t return before Tennessee hosts Denver on Nov. 13.

The Titans (2-2) also activated linebacker Monty Rice from the physically unable to perform list. He only returned to practice Wednesday. They elevated also wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick and linebacker Joe Schobert from the practice squad for Sunday’s game at Washington (1-3).

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Most Read

The investigation continues into the death of two children killed after being attacked by the...
Investigation continues into dog attack that left 2 children dead, mother injured
2-year-old, 5-month-old identified in fatal dog attack
2-year-old, 5-month-old identified in fatal dog attack
Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos
West Memphis City Hall
WMPD: Woman dead after fatal gunshot wounds
Shelby County Clerk's Office
Customers turned away from Shelby County Clerk’s Office

Latest News

Nashville's Nino Niederreiter, right, celebrates with Nashville's Eeli Tolvanen after scoring...
Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague
Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis scores a touchdown past Mississippi safety Isheem Young (1)...
No. 9 Ole Miss rallies from 10 down, routs Vanderbilt 52-28
Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos
The Little Tennessee River was the snail darter's only known spawning habitat when the species...
Once endangered Tennessee fish makes epic recovery