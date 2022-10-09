Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Temperatures warming ahead of our next cold front

12 PM Sunday Update
By Erin Thomas
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Running out of ways to say dry conditions with pleasant temperatures with elevated fire danger, but alas, that continues to be the forecast. Temperatures will gradually warm through mid-week ahead of our next cold front that moves into the region late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing a slight chance for rain.

  • AVERAGE HIGH: 70
  • AVERAGE LOW: 57

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant with in the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

THIS WEEK: Monday and Tuesday look dry and warmer with highs back in the 80s and lows in the 50s. There is a slight chance of rain Wednesday evening with the next cold front. Thursday and Friday look dry and cooler with highs back in the 70s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation continues into the death of two children killed after being attacked by the...
Investigation continues into dog attack that left 2 children dead, mother injured
2-year-old, 5-month-old identified in fatal dog attack
2-year-old, 5-month-old identified in fatal dog attack
Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos
Shelby County Clerk's Office
Customers turned away from Shelby County Clerk’s Office
Driver dead after crashing into tree
Driver dead after crashing into tree

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Another nice Fall day
et
Sunday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Oct 9, 2022
ET
Sunday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Oct 9, 2022
Weather
Spencer's Forecast