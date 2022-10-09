Temperatures warming ahead of our next cold front

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Running out of ways to say dry conditions with pleasant temperatures with elevated fire danger, but alas, that continues to be the forecast. Temperatures will gradually warm through mid-week ahead of our next cold front that moves into the region late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing a slight chance for rain.

AVERAGE HIGH: 70

AVERAGE LOW: 57

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant with in the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

THIS WEEK: Monday and Tuesday look dry and warmer with highs back in the 80s and lows in the 50s. There is a slight chance of rain Wednesday evening with the next cold front. Thursday and Friday look dry and cooler with highs back in the 70s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

