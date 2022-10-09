Suspect identified from Medical District shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department recovered a video that identifies the shooter from Saturday’s incident in the Medical District.

According to MPD, the victim was approached by a man, who flashed a gun and threatened to shoot him.

He then backed up and walked to a silver SUV. Another man from the passenger side of the SUV shot the victim, said police.

The victim was found lying on his back with gunshot wounds to the chest, said MPD.

When officers responded to the scene at 5:20 p.m. he was pronounced dead.

The Memphis Police Department is asking for your help locating the suspect(s) and the car involved in this crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

