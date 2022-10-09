Advertise with Us
Man found dead in Medical District, said MPD

Shooting on Union
Shooting on Union(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in the medical district Saturday evening.

Police said a man was found dead on the scene at 5:20 p.m.

The suspect is on the run and was last seen leaving westbound on Union Avenue, said police.

Rainbow crosswalk completed in Cooper Young