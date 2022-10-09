Man dead after shooting on American Way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting in Parkway Village near American Way.

According to Memphis Police Department, a man was found dead Sunday morning at 1:55 a.m.

Two other people were taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical conditions.

Police have not arrested anyone.

