Driver dead after crashing into tree
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-car crash Saturday evening.

SCSO said the car struck a tree, and the driver was pronounced dead on the scene by the Shelby County Fire Department.

The incident happened on North Reid Hooker Road at 7 p.m.

