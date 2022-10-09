Driver dead after crashing into tree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-car crash Saturday evening.

SCSO said the car struck a tree, and the driver was pronounced dead on the scene by the Shelby County Fire Department.

The incident happened on North Reid Hooker Road at 7 p.m.

