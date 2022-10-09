Chilly start this morning, but we’ll have another nice Fall afternoon
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Frost Advisory is in effect until 8 AM for portions of West Tennessee. We have another beautiful day on tap for the Mid-South with sunny skies and comfortable temperatures this afternoon. Temperatures will gradually warm through mid-week with dry weather prevailing, thus elevated fire danger continues and several burn bans remain in effect. A cold front will move into the region late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing a small chance for rain. Rainfall totals will be between one quarter the three quarters of an inch.
- AVERAGE HIGH: 70
- AVERAGE LOW: 57
TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant with in the mid to upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
THIS WEEK: Monday and Tuesday look dry and warmer with highs back in the 80s and lows in the 50s. There is a slight chance of rain Wednesday evening with the next cold front. Thursday and Friday look dry and cooler with highs back in the 70s.
Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist
