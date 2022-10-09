Advertise with Us
Chilly start this morning, but we’ll have another nice Fall afternoon

WMC First Alert Weather
By Erin Thomas
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 3:22 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Frost Advisory is in effect until 8 AM for portions of West Tennessee. We have another beautiful day on tap for the Mid-South with sunny skies and comfortable temperatures this afternoon. Temperatures will gradually warm through mid-week with dry weather prevailing, thus elevated fire danger continues and several burn bans remain in effect. A cold front will move into the region late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing a small chance for rain. Rainfall totals will be between one quarter the three quarters of an inch.

  • AVERAGE HIGH: 70
  • AVERAGE LOW: 57

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant with in the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

THIS WEEK: Monday and Tuesday look dry and warmer with highs back in the 80s and lows in the 50s. There is a slight chance of rain Wednesday evening with the next cold front. Thursday and Friday look dry and cooler with highs back in the 70s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

A Frost Advisory is in effect until 8 AM for portions of West Tennessee.
Burn Bans in effect as of 3 AM CT Sunday, October 9, 2022
